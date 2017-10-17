Armed Person Reported on Howard University’s Campus
Armed Person Reported on Howard University’s Campus

By: Jazmin Goodwin, Editor-In-Chief (@TheLyricalJAZ)

There are reports of an armed person throughout the campus, according to a mass text

from the Department of Public Safety. Students have been advised to shelter in place while police investigate.

Police have evacuated A-Building and 4th Street has been closed down. This story will be updated as it continues to develop.

UPDATE: 10/17/17, 1:12 p.m.

According to Howard University’s Twitter, police are sweeping all buildings and still investigating.

 

 

 

 

Kayla Knight, junior public relations major from Long Island, NY shared the following accounts.

 

October 17, 2017

