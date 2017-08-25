Letter From The Editor: “Trailblazing A LEGACY”

It is a great honor to serve as this year’s Editor-In-Chief for The Hilltop newspaper during Howard University’s 150th year. This accomplishment represents much more than a personal success of my own, but an accomplishment for the community and the many student voices that represent it.

In 1924, Zora Neale Hurston and Dr. Louis Eugene King, two prolific visionaries, banded together to create a mouthpiece for students and their voices. 93 years later, The Hilltop’s historic legacy continues as a staple of The Black Press.

Hurston, a revolutionary figure in The Harlem Renaissance, was an advocate for protecting the African-American voice and as editor-in-chief I intend to do the same.

Knowing The Hilltop’s historic past has inspired my commitment and drive to uphold what the future of The Hilltop will be. The prominent days of the Harlem Renaissance are no longer but the legacy it left continues on. As editor-in-chief, I saw it necessary for reform to revitalize The Hilltop’s brand and to spearhead a renaissance of its own that will re-engage with students and the community.

Through introducing #TheHilltopRenaissance, an unparalleled campaign, I aim to enhance The Hilltop’s esteem and relevance to all who come in contact with it.

With a heavy focus on digital and video integration, creative direction and cutting-edge content, it is my hope this will move The Hilltop towards reaching new heights and trailblazing a path that can be upheld for years to come. The Hilltop is nothing without the students. There is no student voice without you all. This vision and campaign is for you. I cannot do this alone and need your help and support.

The Hilltop will be actively seeking creative minds, agents of change and passionate, dedicated leaders to spearhead this campaign. I hope you join me on this journey of trailblazing a legacy with #TheHilltopRenaissance.

For Zora. For Howard. For You.