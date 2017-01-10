Howard Students Arrested While Protesting Senator Sessions’ AG Confirmation Hearing

By Paul Holston, Editor-in-Chief

About 10 Howard University students have been arrested Tuesday afternoon after protesting the confirmation hearing of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) as the next attorney general under President-elect Donald Trump. They are currently held at the Capitol Police department.

More than 5 Howard University students were arrested today protesting the confirmation of @jeffsessions. We stand with them! pic.twitter.com/5KPRyLy82c — HUSA (@HUSAssociation) January 10, 2017

Jacqueline Grant, Josh Parks, Llewellyn Robinson, Jamison Davis, Brittany McClendon-Weary and Anthony Davis, Jr. are the Howard student names given so far as to who were arrested. Grant is president of the Howard University NAACP College Chapter and Davis, Jr. is and an administrative coordinator for the NAACP’s Youth and College Division. Kai Newkirk and Tonya Maduro, staff members of Democracy Spring, a movement organization committed to winning fundamental reforms to end the corruption of big money in politics and guarantee the right to vote for all Americans, were also arrested with the students.

The Howard University NAACP College Chapter planned to do a call of action early this morning at the Russell Senate Office Building to demand Session to withdraw from his nomination for attorney general.

URGENT: Join the HU NAACP to #STOPSESSIONS. Students interested meet at DOUGLASS @ 8:30 w/ metro card. See you there! pic.twitter.com/Z0IJxZGwzZ — Howard Univ. NAACP (@HU_NAACP) January 9, 2017

After attempting to enter the hearing, they were unsuccessful, and therefore, did a sit-in and delivered their demands, according to Devin Crawford, a Humanity in Action Senior Fellow for the NAACP national headquarters.

“This is a movement for young people to move forward and show the best traditions of HBCUs and NAACP with dissent and civil disobedience,” Crawford said.

Howard University Student Association Executive President Allyson Carpenter was also trying to attend the hearing, but did not get in because the large amount of people in attendance. Carpenter said that she fully supports HU NAACP’s actions and their courage to stand up.

We stand with @HU_NAACP for their bold protest against the confirmation of Senator Jeff Sessions as AG, a clear opponent of voting rights. — HUSA (@HUSAssociation) January 10, 2017

“During our campaign, we told students that we would support efforts to restore the voting rights. Voting rights shouldn’t be a partisan issue, but during his career Jeff Sessions has made it one,” said Carpenter. “We hope that the Senate rejects the confirmation of Senator Jeff Session, as they did in 1986. We remain convinced that the bigoted views that he held 30 years ago are still relevant today and should be considered before giving him control of the Department of Justice.”

Allyson is calling for students to join HUSA and HU NAACP in the second day of protests tomorrow. More information can be found below:

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated.