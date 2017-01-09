Laura Jack Resigns as Howard’s VP of Development and Alumni Relations

By Paul Holston, Editor-in-Chief

Posted 8:55 PM EST, Mon., Jan. 9, 2017

Laura Jack, who served as Howard University’s vice president of Development and Alumni Relations, has resigned from the position according to an official memorandum released in December before the holiday break. Her last day with the university was December 16, 2016.

According to the memorandum, Jack’s accomplishments included an increase in alumni giving from 7 – 10 percent and was an integral part of the team that led the 2016 commencement exercise with President Barack Obama.

Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick expressed his deep appreciation for all that Jack did while at Howard in her capacity as assistant vice president for university communications, interim vice president for Development and Alumni Relations and most recently as vice president for Development and Alumni Relations.

“She received full support and respect from my cabinet and will be missed,” said Frederick.

When attempting to reach out to Jack by email for comment, The Hilltop received an automatic response referring to other members of the department.

In an official press release by Colgate University, Jack will join Colgate University as vice president for communications, effective Feb. 6.

“It is an honor to join the Colgate family under the leadership of President Casey,” Jack said in the press release. “I look forward to telling the unique story of Colgate’s faculty and students.”

The Hilltop has reached out to a Howard spokesman to inquire about who will be replacing Jack and is currently awaiting a response.

