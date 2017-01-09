Crystal Brown Announced as Howard’s New Vice President of Communications

By Paul Holston, Editor-in-Chief

Posted 10:08 PM EST, Mon., Jan. 9, 2017

Howard University announced last month before the holiday break that Crystal Brown will be appointed as Howard’s new vice president of communications, effective, Mon., Jan. 30. In this role, Brown will have oversight of internal and external communications, media relations, marketing and branding for the University.

Brown will become the permanent hire after the departure of Bill Whitman, Jr., who served as the previous vice president of communications from February 2015 to June 2016.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Brown to the University and look forward to your full support as she assumes this new leadership post,” said Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick in a letter to the Howard University community.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Brown brings to Howard over 15 years of experience in education, healthcare, technology and philanthropy sectors. In her most recent role, Brown served as the chief communications officer for the University of Maryland, where she was responsible for the development of communications strategies to enhance the university’s reputation locally, nationally and internationally. She also oversaw media relations, public affairs, issues management, crisis communications, messaging, strategic planning and management of University of Maryland’s Communications office. She also was University of Maryland’s spokesperson and oversaw the central communications office, including reputation management, media relations, social media, public affairs and strategic communications initiatives.

Brown is a graduate of the University of Virginia, where she received a bachelor’s degree in Rhetoric and Communications Skills and currently serves on a number of nonprofit boards including the National Education Association Foundation and DreamBox Learning.

