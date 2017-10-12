In October, We Wear Pink

By: Tia Lowe, Campus Reporter @TiaMLowe

Howard University will participate in and host events to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month. After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 230,000 women are diagnosed every year.

The month kicked off with a “Pink Out” themed football game. Howard University’s Student Association encouraged attendees to wear pink in support of women and men diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Contestants wearing pink were picked from the crowd to compete in a Twitter contest. After being photographed, whoever received the most likes and retweets received free tickets to the Homecoming Game and Step Show.

The Howard Cancer Center will host its 4th Annual Rosemary Williams Breast Cancer Brunch this upcoming Sunday, Oct. 15. The brunch will include entertainment, food, and an awards presentation. WUSA 9 Noon News Anchor and Medical Reporter, Andrea Roane, will serve as this year’s Honorary Chair and give information on Breast Cancer and its impact in today’s society.

The Rosemary Williams Breast Cancer Brunch is named in memoriam of the former director of the tumor registry at Howard University Cancer Center for more than 30 years. During her lifetime, Williams advocated for equal access to quality healthcare for women.

Proceeds from the brunch will go toward the Cancer Center’s Breast Cancer Disparities Programs such as The Transdisciplinary Breast Clinic, The Equal Access to Genetic Testing Fund and The Rosemary Williams Mammoday Breast Cancer Screening Program.

President of Howard’s Cathy Hughes School of Communications, Mara Peoples, said her team is working with junior Eva Mayanja to get Howard University students registered for the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk” at Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium on Oct. 29. Every person who signed up received a free ticket to the premiere of Happy Death Day for Oct. 12 at Regal Cinemas. Whether it’s a walk, an all-pink outfit or a brunch in honor of Breast Cancer, the Howard University community is standing together this month.