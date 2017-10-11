Saving & Slaying in Time for Homecoming

By Sonniya Springer, Life+Style Reporter (@slimmyxslimm)

As one of the top HBCUs in academics and fashion, Howard University can come with high standards—and homecoming is no exception. Homecoming is a time filled with shows, performances, reunions and ultimately pop outs. Staying fashionable can be expensive but thankfully, it doesn’t always have to be. Stores in the DMV and online shops can help students showcase the fashion for which the university is credited.

Thrift Shops

Thrift stores have an array of clothing options, from a pair of shorts for a warm day to a suit for an internship interview. The catch is that one must take the time and search for these items. Thrift stores usually do not have identical items because people donate their unwanted clothes, but they are perfect for racking up, since most of the clothes and shoes are priced at more than 50 percent off of retail prices. There are many thrift stores in the DMV area, including Buffalo Exchange, Georgia Avenue Thrift Store, and Goodwill Retail Store. Call ahead or ask upon arrival about student discounts.

Zara

Zara is the go to store for keeping up with the current trends. Zara’s prices range tremendously, so don’t be discouraged by a high price tag. One item may be around $200 but another will be around $30. Some locations in the area are: 1025 F Street NW, 1238 Wisconsin Ave NW, and Fashion Centre at Pentagon City Mall.

Boohoo

Boohoo’s website is 50 percent off more often than not. Boohoo has a variety of clothing for both men and women. In addition to clothing, Boohoo sells shoes, accessories, lingerie, beauty, and skin care products. Shipping doesn’t take long either. If there is ever a time where Boohoo does not have appealing discounts, download Unidays. Unidays is a website and app that offers student discounts. The best part is that it is free. Boohoo’s Unidays’ discount is 55 percent off purchases.

Asos

Another online store is Asos. In addition to their own clothing, Asos sells name-brand items, including Nike, Adidas, G Star, and Fila for less. Asos has their own thrift store called Asos Marketplace where shoppers can find vintage pieces for the low. Unidays also provides a 10 percent student discount on Asos purchases.

With homecoming quickly approaching, students need to prepare to show off their style to all the University’s upcoming guests. But remember to save while you shop!