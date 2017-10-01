Banana Boat Members Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony Leave Old Teams

The NBA Has a Wild Weekend Leading Up To Media Day

By: Lawrence Dow

Twitter: @LJeeeeezy

NBA twitter broke over the weekend when the news broke that Carmelo Anthony had finally been traded from the Knicks. Tensions have been tense between the Anthony and the Knicks for the past two seasons. Much of the tension came from former team general manager Phil Jackson’s disparaging comments on Anthony. Jackson stated “I think the direction with our team is that he would be better off somewhere else.”

Comments such as this from Phil Jackson destroyed Anthony’s trade value, while simultaneously guaranteeing Anthony would be traded. Anthony possess a no trade clause which means he cannot be traded unless he signs off on a trade. Anthony was rumored to prefer Cleveland, Houston, and Oklahoma City. Reports from ESPN stated that the Knicks had offered Anthony to Cleveland in return for a package centered around power forward Tristan Thompson. The Cavs reportedly countered with a package centered around Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye. Deciding that package was not enough the Knicks shipped off Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Doug McDermott, Enes Kanter, and 2nd round draft pick.

This trade turns what was already shaping up to be a dangerous Thunder team into a bona fide contender. The team now boasts a big three of Carmelo Anthony, Paul George, and reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook. Sam Presti GM of the Thunder might’ve already secured next year’s executive of the year award adding Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, and the underrated Patrick Patterson. Last season Russell Westbrook wanted to show the world and Kevin Durant that he could win by himself. This year he might just prove what he can do with some more help around him.

Noted banana boat member Dwyane Wade also made news when it became known that he was bought out by the Chicago Bulls. Wade agreed to forfeit 8 million of his 23 million dollar salary to be allowed to play for another team. Early rumours have pegged Wade to be heading to either Cleveland, Houston, Spurs, or Oklahoma City. Though Wade is older and not the player he once was, Wade can still be a valuable addition as a sixth man off the bench in a Manu Ginobili-esque role for a championship team.

As of September 26th Dwayne Wade agreed to a 1 year 2.3 million dollar contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This will reunite Wade with his best friend Lebron James and the two will look to repeat the success they had in Miami when they initially teamed up. Even with Wade’s age, if he’s team up with LeBron then the league better watch out.