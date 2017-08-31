Bison Prepare For Start Of London Era

By: Lawrence Dow, Sports Editor (@LJEEEEZY)

Howard University enters the 2017-2018 season with renewed optimism and focus. After steady improvement over the last couple of years, Howard looks to make a run at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title. To accomplish that goal Howard hired Mike London as the new head coach. London has had a successful coaching career, already having been the head coach at both University of Richmond and the University of Virginia while winning a 2008 Division I title with University of Richmond. Howard hopes London can recreate that magic with them and lead the team to what would be the university’s third Mid-Eastern championship in 40 years.

Leading the Bison in London’s inaugural recruiting class is Caylin Newton, brother of famed Carolina star, Cam Newton. Caylin looks to establish a name for himself on the gridiron much like he did in Atlanta. While attending Grady High School, Caylin threw for over 3,322 yards, accomplished 33 touchdowns and rushed for 1,036 yards and 13 touchdowns. Howard hopes Caylin can have similar success as the team has struggled with exceptional quarterback play over the years. The Bison will also lean on MEAC preseason offensive player of the year, Anthony Philyaw, who ran for 1,230 yards and 9 touchdowns. The team also looks to improve on its defense, which was second worst in the MEAC last season.

Howard looks to start the season off with a win as they play the University of Northern Las Vegas at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Last season UNLV was beset by injuries and finished the season with a record of 4-8; the team looks to improve upon that record with head coach Tony Sanchez.

The Bison were predicted to finish second to last in the conference after Savannah State. Howard will be looking to far exceed this prediction and finish with a winning season for the first time since 2012.