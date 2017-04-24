Syrian Town Hall Discusses The Country’s Civil War

By Kayla Irby, Contributing Writer

The International Affairs Society presented a crisis town hall and panel on the Syrian War on Monday, April 24. Participants at the panel discussed programs that campaign for help regarding the Syrian War, and ways that the public can help as well. The panel in the Ralph Bunche Center consisted of five women and men, who were all involved in programs that advocate for help of affected Syrians.

Mostafa Hassoun, a Syrian refugee activist spoke about his experience as a refugee traveling to America. He urged Americans for any type of help they can offer, and said that the source of help in Syria starts here in Washington, D.C.

“I really want you to know why I’m here. I don’t care about my situation as a refugee, I’m a refugee but I’m doing very well. Some people have bad situations, but we should talk about why people become refugees and how we can stop this,” Hassoun said.

Hassoun explained how the president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad controls the army and the media. He also explained that people fear of execution for speaking out or protesting against him. When the revolution started, Assad kicked the media out of Syria, so that there can be no reporting on the destruction going on during the war.

“Everyone can help if you talk to your congress member, talk about Syria, tell them what you can do for Syria. This is so important. The solution is from the city, from D.C. It’s from congress, it’s from the white house,” Hassoun said.

Rima Zeitouneh, a creative associates international program specialist, spoke about the projects she worked on to emancipate and help Syrians.

“I was particularly supporting a project to stand up with the free Syrian Police Force and liberated parts of Syria. We have other projects like delivering non legal aid to the free Syrian Army and to support local governments in the liberated parts of Syria,” Zeitouneh of Baltimore said.

Transfer sophomore student Jessica Hernandez, political science and English double major from New Orleans, asked how citizens should execute a plan to help Syria.

“What specifically should we going and asking them to do, or what, from your perspective, are the basis of the foundation for a solid plan,” asked Hernandez.

“There are four things basically in one. One, your congressmen. We want Syria to stay on the headlines. Keep it relevant. Have your congressmen or senators make a folk speech about Syria. We want to sanction the Assad regime, we need to sanction Iran, and we want to sanction Russia,” Zeitouneh said.

The organizer of the event Amma Boateng, a junior biology major and political science minor, felt a strong need to bring attention to the issues in Syria. Her trip abroad to Turkey had a strong influence on why she decided to make this panel happen.

“I’m always motivated to have this kind of discussion because I studied abroad in Turkey, and something that I saw on a daily basis was women, children, disabled men literally living on the streets. When I came back home, I really expected that his would be something that Howard, the mecca, would be chanting about, protesting about, and talking about,” Boateng of Newark, N.J. said.

“When the U.S. launched 59 Tomahawks into Syria, I was on social media and I thought black twitter would be the haven for this type of thing, but if they were talking about it at all it was a lot of misunderstanding, and they were joking about something that was honestly breaking my heart,” Boateng said.

“We put this event together in about a week and I really wanted people to just come and talk to the people that are working first hand on the ground to actually try and make a difference, and hopefully inspire them to go out and make a difference on their own time and their own way,” Boateng said.