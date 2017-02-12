REVIEW — Big Sean: I Decided

By: Imara Bright-Johnson, Staff Writer

Posted 2:05 PM EST, Sun., Feb. 12, 2017

“I got tears of joy in eyes, thankful to share this music. Thank you for giving me this moment. #IDecided,” Detroit rapper Big Sean tweeted on Feb. 2. The next night, Big Sean released his fourth, highly anticipated solo album, “I Decided,” to fans and the public.

After continuously dropping subtle hints about the album on social media, “I Decided” met the expectations of many. His two singles from the album “Moves” and “Bounce Back” have remained in rotation at local radio stations, as well as remained in the Billboard Top 100 Chart.

“I Decided” features other well-known and loved artists such as Eminem, Migos, Jeremih and The-Dream. Naturally, Big Sean couldn’t drop a new album without also featuring his girlfriend, Jhene Aiko. The track “Same Time, Pt.1” features their duo known as TWENTY88.

Like many other of his projects, “I Decided” is extremely reflective and focuses on his journey as a person and as an artist. It seems as though his goal was to encourage his listeners and share his memories regarding his relationships, family issues and rise to fame. Big Sean makes it clear that he has done away with old ways and that he has a new view on life. Consequently, “I Decided” has a unique vibe in comparison to other projects.

The album might not be as aux cord worthy as his third studio album, “Dark Sky Paradise,” but it’s something that you listen to when in your own company.

Along with the album release, Big Sean decided to incorporate pop up shops to sell “I Decided” merchandise. Over the weekend, merchandise was available in Detroit, New York, Los Angeles and Toronto at specific locations. The items sold at the pop up shops included hoodies, hats, T-shirts and a bomber jacket. The design of all of the pieces included unique typography and street art-styled roses.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the rapper explained the rose’s symbolism.

“I wanted to use the flowers for imagery of life and death,” Big Sean said. “With this shirt, there’s the end of a life – the dead roses on one sleeve – and then the beginning of life with the other sleeve with blooming roses.”