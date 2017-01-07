The People’s Inauguration To Bring “Stay Woke and Fight” Campaign to Howard University

By Rebecca Johnson, Contributing Writer

Posted 11:55 PM EST, Sat., Jan. 7, 2017

Updated: 3:25 PM EST, Sat., Jan. 8, 2017

The Howard University Student Association and the College and Youth Division of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) have partnered up to hold “The People’s Inauguration” on the campus of Howard University on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The People’s Inauguration will bring together youth, activists and influencers to organize and mobilize in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s administration. Scheduled guest speakers for the event include CNN political commentator Symone Sanders, NAACP National Director of the Youth and College Division Stephen Green, executive director of The Gathering for Justice Carmen Perez, nationally recognized civil rights leader and founder of Mallory consulting Tamika Mallory, pastor of Empowerment Temple Dr. Jamal Bryant, executive director of The Arab American Association of New York Linda Sarsour and grammy nominated recording artist Chance the Rapper. The event is the launch of the NAACP’s “Stay Woke and Fight” campaign, according to the initiative’s website.

According to the Stay Woke and Fight website, “The new initiative, called #StayWokeAndFight, will involve direct actions, protests and other activism to oppose threats to civil rights, education investment, criminal justice reform and other areas of concern posed by the incoming administration that takes office the day before the rally.”

“We are really excited to have Chance the Rapper, Tamika Mallory and so many others joining us for the People’s Inauguration at Howard,” said HUSA Executive President Allyson Carpenter. “We are grateful that the NAACP Youth division recognized the importance of this moment as an opportunity to engage millennials.”

The NAACP previously partnered up with Chance the Rapper to set up voter registration at his shows during the “Magnificent Coloring World Tour” as part of their “Stay Woke and Vote” campaign.

“We are faced with a moral and ethical crisis during this critical time in our nation’s history after the election of Donald J. Trump,” said Stephen Green, director of the NAACP Youth & College Division and one of the speakers for the event.

Jacquelyn Grant, president of the Howard University NAACP College Chapter, expressed that with the national chapter of the NAACP coming to Howard, the event will display much symbolism and one of the many purposes for HBCUs: To help and educate African-Americans.

“A lot of people don’t know that the first, collegiate chapter of the NAACP started at Howard University. At the time, the United States wouldn’t recognize lynching as a national crime and as a result, both Howard students and NAACP members organized and held a demonstration that led to congress enacting the Federal Anti-lynching Bill,” said Grant. “With the national chapter coming back to Howard in this fashion, the connection shows that we are a voice.”

The event will also be live-streamed so people across the country will be able to partake in the rally. Tickets will be distributed by HUSA and the Beta chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

“I am confident that Chance, Pastor Jamal Bryant, Tamika Mallory and Symone Sanders will set forth a vision that will inspire millennials and Howard students as we move forward during this confounding time with the new presidential administration,” said Carpenter.