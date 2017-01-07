Howard University To Introduce Mike London As New Head Football Coach

By Paul Holston, Editor-in-Chief

Posted 9:10 PM EST, Sat., Jan. 7, 2017

Formally released by Howard University, Howard President Wayne A. I. Frederick and Athletics Director Kery Davis will formally introduce Coach Mike London as the university’s new head football coach on Monday, Jan. 9.

This announcement comes weeks after the departure of former head football coach Gary Harrell who served in the position for six seasons. Coincidentally, Caylin Newton, the younger brother of National Football League quarterback Cameron Newton, also committed to Howard University recently and is to begin classes in the upcoming Spring semester.

London comes to Howard after being the associate head coach/defensive line coach for the University of Maryland this past season. Previously, London was the head coach at the University of Virginia from 2010 to 2015 and at his alma mater, the University of Richmond—where his team won the 2008 national FCS championship—in 2008 and 2009.

With a new football coach to come on-board, London’s appointment will be sure to bring a breath of fresh air for the Howard Bison, as the team concluded its 2016-2017 season with a 2-9 record. Readers didn’t waste any time updating London’s biography on his Wikipedia page.